The Indian contingent clinched a total of 17 medals, including three gold, at the ongoing 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

India won 11 medals in athletics alone with Neeraj Yadav and Deepthi Jeevanji grabbing gold in their respective events. While Yadav stood atop the podium in the Men’s Discus Throw F54/55/56, Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the Women’s 400m T20 event.

In the Men’s 5000m T13 category, Sharath Sankarappa (20:18.90) defeated Jordan’s Maqableh Nabeel Khaled Ahmad (20:18.91) by a millisecond to finish first, but was not awarded any medal because there were only two competitors in the competition.

Additionally, canoeist Prachi Yadav bagged her second medal of the Asian Para Games, this time bettering the colour of the medal by winning gold in the Women’s KL2 event.

Other medalists in athletics included Ajay Kumar in the Men’s 400m T64 event. In the Men’s 1500m T46 event, there was a double podium finish for India as Parmod Bijarnia won silver while Rkaesh Bhaira won bronze.

It was an all-Indian podium finish in Men’s Discus Throw F54/55/56 with Yadav winning gold, Yogesh Khatuniya winning silver and Muthuraja winning bronze.

Meanwhile, Ravi Rongali bagged silver in the Men’s Shotput F40. Simran won silver in the Women’s 100m T12 event while Ekta Bhyan won bronze in the Women’s Club Throw F32/51 event.

The other two Indian canoeists on display on Tuesday – Manish Kaurav in the Men’s Canoe KL3 and Gajendra Singh in the Men’s Canoe VL2 – both won bronze in their respective events.

In shooting, Rudransh Khandelwal bagged silver in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category while Manish Narwal won bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

Rubina Francis was the third Indian shooter to win a medal on Tuesday as she bagged bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pirsol SH1 event.

Ashok Malik won India’s first powerlifting medal as he won bronze in the Men’s 65kg category.

Here’s a look at the medalists for the day:

Indian medalists on October 24: Athletics Ajay Kumar - Men’s 400m T64 - Silver Parmod Bijarnia - Men’s 1500m T46 - Silver Rakesh Bhaira - Men’s 1500m T46 - Bronze Neeraj Yadav - Men’s Discus Throw F54/55/56 - Gold Yogesh Khatuniya - Men’s Discus Throw F54/55/56 - Silver Muthuraja - Men’s Discus Throw F54/55/56 - Bronze Ravi Rongali - Men’s Shotput F40 - Silver Deepthi Jeevanji - Women’s 400m T20 - Gold Ekta Bhyan - Women’s Club Throw F32/51 - Bronze Simran - Women’s 100m T12 - Silver Canoe Manish Kaurav - Men’s Canoe KL3 - Bronze Gajendra Singh - Men’s Canoe VL2 - Bronze Prachi Yadav - Women’s Canoe KL2 - Gold Powerlifting Ashok Malik - Men’s 65kg Powerlifting - Bronze Shooting Rudransh Khandelwal - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 - Silver Manish Narwal - Men’s 10mAir Pistol SH1 - Bronze Rubina Francis - Women’s 10m Air Pirsol SH1 - Bronze

India are currently placed fifth in the medal tally with a total of 33 medals – eight gold, twelve silver, and thirteen bronze medals – behind hosts China, Iran, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The article earlier mentioned Sharath Sankarappa won a gold in Men’s 5000m T13. The same has been rectified.