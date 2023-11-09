The 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup goes into its final round of fixtures with three teams vying for one semi-final spot.

Along with hosts India, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the semi-finals with New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan locked in a three-way battle for the fourth spot.

With qualification for the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy also on the line, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are in a four-way battle to finish in the top eight.

Each of the five remaining fixtures will have something at stake for seven of the 10 teams.

Ahead of the final round of fixtures, here’s a look at the scenarios for the semi-finals and the ICC Champions trophy qualification.

Points table ahead of NZ vs SL Team Matches Won Lost Tie No Result Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456 South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376 Australia (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861 New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398 Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036 Afghanistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.338 England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885 Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142 Sri Lanka 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.160 Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635 Q: qualified for semi-finals

India

Remaining fixture: Netherlands (November 12)

Unbeaten India were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and with 16 points, are also assured of finishing first in the pool.

South Africa

Remaining fixtures: Afghanistan (November 10)

South Africa joined India in the semi-finals after Pakistan beat New Zealand in a rain-curtailed match. The Proteas have also been assured of finishing second or third and will face Australia in the semi-final.

Australia

Remaining fixture: Bangladesh (November 11)

Glenn Maxwell’s stunning double hundred against the Afghans not only helped Australia qualify for the semi-finals, but also dented Afghanistan’s hopes of making it to the last-four. With 12 points, the five-time champions will face South Africa in the semi-final.

New Zealand

Remaining fixture: Sri Lanka (November 9)

Despite starting the World Cup with four wins on the trot, New Zealand find themselves in danger of missing out on a spot in the last-four. The Kiwis were unlucky to lose to Pakistan via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their last match despite setting a mammoth target of 402.

Kane Williamson’s team go into their match against Sri Lanka in fourth place with eight points but with a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan who are also on eight points.

The Kiwis need to beat Sri Lanka by a good margin and need to hope that neither Afghanistan nor Pakistan notch a big win in their final match to massively improve their respective NRR.

However, rain has been forecast on Thursday in Bengaluru which could make things tricky for the Kiwis. Should the match be washed out, New Zealand will finish with nine points. In this case, they would need Pakistan and Afghanistan to both lose their matches to qualify for the semis.

Pakistan

Remaining fixture: England (November 11)

Pakistan simply never know when to give up, do they? After four losses on the trot including a heart-breaking one-wicket loss to South Africa, Pakistan’s World Cup hopes were all but over after New Zealand posted a mammoth 402-run target.

However, luck and the rain gods smiled upon Babar Azam’s side as they beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method not only to secure two crucial points but also improve their net run rate.

Pakistan would need another favour from the rain gods or Sri Lanka on Thursday when New Zealand face Sri Lanka. If New Zealand fail to win on Thursday and Afghanistan lose to South Africa, Pakistan will go into their match against England knowing that even a close win will take them into the last-four.

Afghanistan

Remaining fixture: South Africa (November 10)

Afghanistan were three-wickets away from a famous win over Australia which would have bolstered their chances of reaching the semi-finals for the first time. However, Glenn Maxwell had other ideas and the Afghans have to beat impossible odds to still make it.

Afghanistan would need both New Zealand and Pakistan to lose their respective matches by a big margin. Then, they would need to beat a strong South African team to finish in fourth place.

England

Remaining fixture: Pakistan (November 11)

After putting up arguably the worst World Cup defence in the history of the tournament, England go into their final match playing for pride and a place in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. The defending champions are in a four-way battle for the last two spots for the Champions Trophy.

Should they beat Pakistan, England will all but confirm a top-eight finish provided two of either Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Netherlands lose their match.

Bangladesh

Remaining fixtures: Australia (November 11)

Bangladesh secured a much-needed win against Sri Lanka to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top-eight. However, they will be without captain and talisman Shakib Al Hasan in a must-win clash against Australia.

Bangladesh not only have to beat Australia, but also hope that two of either England, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands lose their match.

Should Bangladesh lose, they would want the other three teams to also lose their respective matches by a worse margin to finish in the top eight.

Sri Lanka

Remaining fixture: New Zealand (November 9)

Like England and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have to win their last match against New Zealand by a substantial margin and hope at least two of the other three teams also lose their match.

Netherlands

Remaining fixtures: India (November 12)

By virtue of playing the final league stage fixture, the Netherlands will go into their match against India knowing exactly what their margin of victory would need to be to finish in the top-eight.

The best case scenario for the Dutch would be: England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose their respective matches and the Netherlands beat India.