The Indian senior men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac has announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint-qualifiers.

The Indians are set to face Kuwait in their opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on November 16, before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

India will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.