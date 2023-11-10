Hockey India, on Thursday, named the Indian junior women’s hockey team for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023, which is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December, 10 2023 in Santiago, Chile.

The Indian team will be captained by Preeti with Rutuja Dadaso Pisal named the vice captain for the event.

Khushboo and Madhuri Kindo are the two goalkeepers in the squad, while Neelam, Preeti, Jyoti Singh and Ropni Kumari form the defence line.

On the other hand, Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur, and Pisal are the designated midfielders.

The forward line features Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo and Sunelita Toppo whereas Thounaojam Nirupama Devi and Jyothi Edula have been named as replacement players.

“We have an incredible talent pool, it wasn’t easy to select the final squad, but I believe we have chosen the best one for the World Cup and these players have worked very hard in the past couple of months leading up to the event,” said coach Tushar Khandker on the squad.

“We will have our training and practice matches in Argentina before heading to Chile, so that will help us in acclimatising to the conditions and setting the tempo for the Junior World Cup,” he added.

India are grouped along with Germany, Belgium and Canada in Pool C for the World Cup. They will begin their campaign against Canada on 29 November before taking on the European sides Germany and Belgium on 30 November and 2 December respectively.

The other teams in the fray are the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, and Chile in Pool A, while Argentina, Spain, Zimbabwe, and Korea are grouped in Pool B.

In Pool D, England, USA, New Zealand, and Japan will vie for a place in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals of the World Cup are scheduled for 6 December, followed by the semi-finals after a day’s break. The Final will be played on 10 December.

In the previous edition, India had narrowly missed out on a podium, finishing fourth.