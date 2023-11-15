India’s Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, recorded his 50th One-Day International century in 106 balls during the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 35-year-old went past the record of Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest century maker in the history of ODI cricket. Coincidentally, Kohli achieved the feat in front of Tendulkar, who was seated in the stands in his home ground.

En route to the century, the former Indian captain also broke Tendulkar’s record of most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup, going past the Mumbai batter’s 673 runs, recorded at the 2003 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions to Kohli reaching the milestone:

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

We live in @imVkohli era . Congratulations emperor. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 15, 2023

Take a bow Virat 👏🏼 Superb milestone and no better occasion for it than a World Cup semi final. Your commitment and dedication to the game is what has got you here and you deserve each and every bit of this success. pic.twitter.com/ea5m1gApck — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 15, 2023

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a monumental achievement going surpass the great @sachin_rt by scoring 50 tons’!! I’m sure his late father must be very proud today and smiling from the clouds above looking at his son ❤️!! By far greatest of this generation . #IndiaVsNewZealand… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2023

He kept quiet when they doubted him and has let his bat do the talking, screaming & shouting.

Love so much what you’ve done today, buddy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nM73xywrNd — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli Indian cricket Ka control room. Yaha se Jeet cotnrol hoti hai ab to sabse zyada shatak Ka control bhi @imVkohli ke naam. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7uDvdrr9bX — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 15, 2023

Just incredible .. World Cup semi .. Sachin over looking in stands .. and @imVkohli delivers No 50 !! #CWC2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 15, 2023

.@imVkohli's 50th ODI 💯 is not just a number. It's an extraordinary tale of cricketing greatness. 🤌🏾 Well done champ!🌟#CWC23 #INDvNZ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 15, 2023

That's a World Cup moment to treasure in the history books. 50th ODI hundred and celebrating with utmost respect to the little master. Genius. @INDvNZ #Kohli — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 15, 2023

What a moment! What an ocassion for Virat to create history- 50th ODI 100, and in a World Cup Semi-final with his batting hero Sachin watching from the stands. Absolute champion #InsvsNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2023

50 - @imVkohli has become the first batter in men's ODI history to register 50 centuries in the format; he (5) has also become the third Indian batter after Rohit Sharma (7) & Sachin Tendulkar (6) to score 5 or more tons in men's @cricketworldcup. King.#INDvNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/jQ1j0j4hOJ — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) November 15, 2023

Unbelievable 🤯 what a cricketer!! Virat Kohli on the biggest stage gets that magical number…50 x 💯 He now stands alone at the top. I reckon he still have one more in him before the end of this tournament 😉 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 15, 2023

Words can’t express the greatness of Virat Kohli - 50 x 💯’s 🐐 #CWC2023 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli with a great sense of occasion befitting a great player moves to ODI century No 50 in ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023. Under the gaze of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, David Beckham and several sporting icons. Wankede is a special venue pic.twitter.com/JsYlrqin2g — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 15, 2023

This is y you are a king 👑,

Scoring centuries in almost every big event you have been a part of against top oppositions for your country from a decade. @imVkohli happy 50th GOAT



#INDvNZ — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) November 15, 2023

🐐

Just outstanding!!#ViratKohli𓃵 — Syeda Nain Abidi عابدی (@SyedaNain18) November 15, 2023

Always a treat to watch him play 😍

A wonderful innings and an even bigger feat 👏



Take a bow @imVkohli you beauty 🙏 👑 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 15, 2023

The greatest cricketer of all time. The goat, the king @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/UMZ93INco8 — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) November 15, 2023