A 26-member strong Indian contingent will compete at the 2023 Junior World Boxing Championship in Yerevan, Armenia starting Friday.

The prestigious event marks a significant milestone in junior boxing, hosting 448 young talents from 58 nations across 26 weight categories.

The Indian squad will be high on confidence after their recent exploits at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, where they won 21 medals.

Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg) who won gold medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2023 will represent India in their respective categories at the World Championships.

Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) will also be in action for India.

In the junior girls section, the gold medalist from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships- Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg) will lead the Indian challenge.

Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg), Prachi (80+kg) are the other boxers who will compete at the World Championships.

While the official draw is scheduled on November 23 along with the opening ceremony, the competition up to the quarter finals will be held between November 24-30. The semi-finals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.