Issy Wong scored an unbeaten 35 off of 15 balls to help England A defeat India A by four wickets in the second T20 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and level the three-match series 1-1.

Wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry gave India a solid start having scored 26 off 14 even as she lost her opening partner Vrinda Dinesh for 4 runs. Disha Kasat and captain Minnu Mani scored 20 and 14 runs respectively but it was Kanika Ahuja’s 27 off 14 balls that gave India something to defend. Arushi scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 26 to help India finish with 149/9.

Kristie Gordon had picked up three wickets for England A, dismissing the Indian captain, Ahuja and Shreyanka Patil. England A captain Charlie Dean finished with 2/36.

Chasing 150, England A began steadily, with openers Grace Scrivens and Maia Bouchier putting up a 38-run opening partnership.

Top-scorer Scrivens registered a steady 39 off 34 while Bouchier scored 27 off 20. Spinner Mani dismissed both the openers to finish with 2/4. England lost the batters that followed in quick succession but it did not stop the player-of-the-match Wong from steering the side home with seven balls remaining.

In the opening T20 on Wednesday, Shreyanka Patil had defended 13 runs in the last over as India A beat England A by three runs. The two sides will now square off at the same venue in the series decider on Sunday