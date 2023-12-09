WPL 2024 auction: Kashvee Gautam, Annabel Sutherland top buys of the
Live updates from the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai
Live updates
That’s all from Scroll’s coverage of the WPL 2024 Auction!
The last hour saw some pretty fast-paced action that somewhat accelerated the auction. However, it’s odd to see certain well-known names like Deandra Dottin and Chamari Athapaththu go unsold. There were also some steals in Veda Krishnamurthy, Dani Wyatt, Kate Cross and Georgia Wareham being bought at that price. However, in the end, it seems that the teams had done their homework before arriving and were generally satisfied with the players they return with.
Top five buys
1. Annabel Sutherland (DC) - Rs 2 Cr INR
2. Kashvee Gautam (GG) - Rs 2 Cr INR
3. Vrinda Dinesh (UPW) - Rs 1.3 Cr
4. Shabnim Ismail (MI) - Rs 1.2 Cr
5. Phoebe Litchfield (GG) - Rs 1 Cr
A look at the players sold
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Annabel Sutherland
|DC
|2 Cr
|Phoebe Litchfield
|GG
|1 Cr
|Georgia Wareham
|RCB
|40 L
|Danielle Wyatt
|UPW
|30 L
|Meghna Singh
|GG
|30 L
|Shabnim Ismail
|MI
|1.2 Cr
|Kate Cross
|RCB
|30 L
|Ekta Bisht
|RCB
|60 L
|Vrinda Dinesh
|UPW
|1.3 Cr
|Trisha Poojitha
|GG
|10 L
|Aparna Mondal
|DC
|10 L
|Kashvee Gautam
|GG
|2 Cr
|Poonam Khemnar
|UPW
|10 L
|Amandeep Kaur
|MI
|10 L
|S Sajana
|MI
|15 L
|Saima Thakor
|UPW
|10 L
|Priya Mishra
|GG
|20 L
|Ashwani Kumari
|DC
|10 L
|Lauren Cheatle
|GG
|30 L
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|GG
|30 L
|Trisha Poojitha
|GG
|30 L
|Kathryn Bryce
|GG
|10 L
|Mannat Kashyap
|GG
|10 L
|Tarannum Pathan
|GG
|10 L
|S Meghana
|RCB
|30 L
|Simran Bahadur
|RCB
|30 L
|Sophie Molineux
|RCB
|30 L
|Shubha Satheesh
|RCB
|30 L
|Gouher Sultana
|UPW
|30 L
|Fatima Jaffer
|MI
|10 L
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|MI
|10 L
WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants buy Tarannum Pathan for a base price at Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australia’s Sophie Molineux completes the RCB squad as they get her at Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Gouher Sultana is bought at a base price of 30 lakh INR, completing UP Warriorz’ squad.
WPL 2024 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore get Simran Bahadur at a base price of Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: S. Meghana is bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy is bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s all-rounder Shubha Satheesh is bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Tamil Nadu’s Keerthana Balakrishnan is bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Mumbai all-rounder Fatima Jaffer is bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: All-rounder Ashwani Kumari is sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: U-19 World Cup-winning spinner Mannat Kashyap is bought by Gujarat Giants at her base price of Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce is sold to Gujarat Giants at her base price of Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: The broadcasters have updated that Athapaththu and Dottin do not feature in the accelerated auction.
WPL 2024 Auction: Before the auction, we had expected Kashvee Gautam to go big and she did!
From Uma Chetry to Devika Vaidya, Indian players who can start bidding war at the auction
WPL 2024 Auction: Sunanda Yetrekar, Sonam Yadav, Amisha Bahukhandi all go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Parunika Sisodia goes unsold while Priya Mishra is sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 20 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Haorungbam Chanu and Rekha Singh from India along with American bowler Tara Norris all go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Aditi Chauhan, Komalpreet Kour, Komal Zanzad all go unsold
WPL 2024 Auction: The uncapped bowlers set is up next.
WPL 2024 Auction: Hurley Gala and Nishu Choudhary also go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Raghvi Bisht and Parushi Prabhakar both go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Saima Thakor is sold to UP Warriorz for her base price of Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: G Trisha goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Amandeep Kaur goes to Mumbai Indians for her base price of Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Gautami Naik goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: S Sajana gets two quick bids from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, but the defending champions secure her services for Rs 15 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Poonam Khemnar is sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Kashvee Gautam spurs a fierce three-way bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriors. While Bangalore bows out midway, Gujarat and UP continue lifting their paddles until the all-rounder ultimately goes to Gujarat for Rs 2 Cr.
WPL 2024 Auction: The final player in the set, India’s Uma Chetry also goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Shivali Shinde goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Theertha Satish from UAE goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: India uncapped keeper Aparna Mondal is bought by Delhi Capitals for her base price of Rs 10 Lakh.
Trisha Poojitha is also bought for her base price at Rs 10 Lakh by Gujarat Giants.
WPL 2024 Auction: Scottish keeper Sarah Bryce goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: The next category is uncapped wicketkeepers.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australian spinners Amanda Jade-Wellington and Alana King both go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: RCB also bought spinner Ekta Bisht for Rs 60 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: England pacer Kate Cross is picked up by RCB at her base price at INR 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: After a three-way bidding war with RCB and GG, Shabnim Ismail is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.2 Cr.
WPL 2024 Auction: Lea Tahuhu from New Zealand is the first fast bowler under the hammer and she is unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: The next category is fast bowlers.
WPL 2024 Auction: England wicket-keepers Amy Jones and Bass Heath also go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian wicket-keepers Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween also go unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: England wicket-keeper Tammy Beaumont is unsold too.
WPL 2024 Auction: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin is unsold too. The last season had a lot of drama and it was expected to change this time around but not to be. Will teams bring her in later?
WPL 2024 Auction: Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is unsold! AGAIN. That is surprise.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian pacer Meghna Singh is bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore. The highest bid so far. Can anyone top this?
WPL 2024 Auction: Georgia Wareham gets sold for a base price of Rs 40 Lakh to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
WPL 2024 Auction: No takers for Priya Punia.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australia’s Naomi Stalenberg goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian batter Punam Raut also goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy also goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian batter Mona Meshram goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: England batter Danielle Wyatt is bought by UP Warriorz for her base price at Rs 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australian all-rounder Phoebe Litchfield is bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 Crore.
WPL 2024 Auction: First category to go under the hammer are capped players.
WPL 2024 Auction: According to us, the Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu could be the one who really stars a bidding war. The surprise release of Shabnim Ismail would mean that many teams would be on the lookout for her too.
From Wyatt to Athapaththu, here’s a look at the foreign players who can start a bidding war at the auction
Ahead of the auction, Bangalore coach Luke Williams had this to say: “We’ve spent plenty of time getting organised and feel like we’ve gone through all the different combinations and possibilities. So excited to see what happens.”
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction!
Today is the day when the five teams of the Women’s Premier League – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz – will bid on 165 players from across 14 countries.
Including capped and uncapped players, the teams will have 104 Indian (domestic) players and 61 international players to choose from with a new purse of Rs. 1.5 crores. The purse will also include the money gained from the releases and any remaining money left over from the 2023 auction.
Cricket, Women’s Premier League: Teams retain 60 players, release 29 ahead of second season
The teams that could be seen raising their paddles for many of the players are Gujarat Giants, who have 13 empty slots in their roster along with Royal Challengers Bangalore who have 10 empty spots.
Finalists UP Warriorz and defending champions Mumbai Indians both have six slots each to fill while Delhi Capitals have only four spots to fill, having retained most of their squad.