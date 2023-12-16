Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto on Saturday reached the women’s doubles final at the Odisha Masters 2023 at the JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara secured her place in women’s singles final.

In the first semi-final match of the day, the mixed doubles pair of Crasto and Dhruv Kapila beat Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-14, 21-14.

In men’s singles draw, defending champion Kiran Geroge was ousted by Satish Kumar Karunakaran 21-18 and 21-14 in straight games. Ayush Shetty secured his spot in the final after he staged a comeback going down in the first set by 19-21. He won the match 19-21, 21-14, 22-20.

Former world No 1 Okuhara beat Unnati Hooda 21-16, 21-5 to secure her spot in the final. In the second semi-final, Lo Sin Yan Happy secured her place in the final after beating Denmark’s Line Christophersen 11-21, 21-10, 24-22.

In the other mixed doubles semi-final, Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica advanced to final after beating Adnan Maulana and Nita Violina Marwah 21-13, 19-21, 21-12.

Lin Bing Wei and Su Ching Heng beat Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Patra Harapan Rindorindo 21-13, 21-12 to advance to the men’s doubles final. The Chinese-Taipei pair will meet India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Prahteek K in the final. The Indian pair beat Teges Satriaji Cahyo Hutomo and Christopher David Wijaya 21-17, 17-21, 21-18 in a thriller.

In first women’s doubles semi-final, Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose beat Jesita Putri Miantoro and Febi Setianingrum 22-20, 23-21. Puspitasari/Rose will meet Crasto and Ponnappa in the final. The Indians beat Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu 21-17, 21-13.