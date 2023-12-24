The second season of Ultimate Kho Kho is set to begin this Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, with defending champions Odisha Juggernauts taking on the Rajasthan Warriors.

The second season will introduce an altered point system, as two points will be attributed to all attacking moves to the teams. In the inaugural season, a bonus point had been awarded to teams in case there was a sky dive, pole dive or a self-out.

The season will begin on December 24 and continue till the final on January 13, with six teams competing for the title.

Apart from Odisha Juggernauts (owned by the Government of Odisha) and Rajasthan Warriors (owned by Capri Global Group), the other teams in the league are Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (owned by Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (owned by Punit Balan Group) and last edition runners-up Telugu Yoddhas (owned by GMR Sports).

A total of 145 athletes, including 33 promising youths aged between 16 and 18 shall engage in the 21-day contest.

The league phase of the competition shall witness 30 matches unfolding over an 18-day period, wherein each team faces the other twice. The top four teams emerging from this preliminary stage shall progress to the semi-finals, and the eventual champions shall be determined on January 13.

Matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels and streamed live on the Sony Liv App