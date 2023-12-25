Kerala Blasters produced a complete all-round performance to beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in a 2023-24 Indian Super League contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Expected to struggle in the absence of skipper Adrian Luna, the home team swept aside those concerns with their forward duo of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah joining hands to beat the Islanders and get level on points (23) with the top-placed FC Goa.

Peprah, 23, and his 30-year-old Greek teammate made light work of the Mumbai City FC defensive unit, outpacing them and also demonstrating slick footwork, and impeccable decision making inside the final third to tear the visitors’ backline apart.

In the 11th minute, Peprah broke into the left side of the penalty box, after receving a good through ball from Naocha Singh. The Ghanian moved past a crowded backline to deliver an inch-perfect pass to Diamantakos, who fooled his markers with his first touch before slotting it in to give the Blasters an early lead in match.

Their domestic counterpart Rahul KP soon began actively participating in the proceedings, trying to hammer a shot past Phurba Lachenpa minutes before the half-time break, but failed to hit the target with the Mumbai City defence completely opened up.

The Islanders must have sniffed a chance to get back, but Ivan Vukomanovic and his men ensured that they didn’t bring down the momentum and waves of offensive pressure that they were inflicting on the opposition.

Peprah once gain stood out just a minute later in the added time of the first half. Diamantakos warded off the duo of Mehtab Singh and Lalengmawia Ralte to play a pass to the Ghanian in the middle of the box.

In one take, the striker dispatched the ball into the back of the net late in the showing tremendous finishing finesse and a sense of agility in his style of play that is incredible to watch.

Vukomanovic and his tactical nous kicked in during the second-half, as he ensured that his backline consolidated to cap off with a clean sheet and to hand Mumbai City FC their first loss of the season.