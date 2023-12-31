Hockey India on Sunday named the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman.

While the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 will be held between January 24 and 27, the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024 will begin on January 28 and conclude on January 31.

The Indian women’s team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu and the vice-captain is defender Mahima Chaudhary.

The team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders. Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been named as forwards.

The Indian women’s team are grouped in Pool C along with Namibia, Poland and the United States.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 which includes Fiji, Malaysia, the Netherlands and hosts Oman in Pool A while Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are in Pool B and Pool D features New Zealand, Paraguay, Thailand and Uruguay.

The Indian men’s team, meanwhile, features Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Simranjeet Singh leading the team along with defender Mandeep Mor. The team includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Mor will be joined by Manjeet in defence. The midfield features Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh while fowardline includes Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh and Uttam Singh along with Captain Simranjeet.

Grouped in Pool B, the Indian men’s team will play against Egypt, Jamaica and Switzerland to make the knockout rounds.

The other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan and Poland in Pool A and Pool C features Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago while Pool D includes Fiji, Malaysia, Oman and the United States.