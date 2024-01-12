Sumit Nagal made it to the men’s singles main draw of the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, after progressing through the qualification round on Friday.

The India No 1 beat Slovakian southpaw Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the men’s singles qualifying event to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open.

Nagal got off to the perfect start in the match, breaking Molcan’s serve at the first time of asking and racing to a 3-0 lead. However, the Slovak roared back into the game by winning the next three games.

The set remained on serve for the next three games before Nagal broke Molcan for the second time to clinch the first set.

The second set saw both players hold their serve in the opening seven games. However, Nagal finally broke Molcan in a marathon 13-minute game to take a 5-3 lead and serve for the match.

However, the conditions had taken a toll on the Indian and he called for a medical timeout to seek treatment on his abs. The break in play helped Molcan who broke a struggling Nagal’s serve.

However, the Slovakian, serving at 4-5, was wasteful with his serve as Nagal clinched the match in the next game.

#AO24 #AusOpen24



Sumit Nagal is in the men’s singles main draw at the Australian Open!



Nagal battles an ab injury to beat Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4!



📷: SonyLIVhttps://t.co/s7DAERIRYF pic.twitter.com/Y59li5M4Dk — The Field (@thefield_in) January 12, 2024

Nagal is India’s only representation in the singles main draw at the Australian Open, after Ankita Raina crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles qualifying event. Nagal will face Kazakhstan’s 31st seed Alexander Bublik in the first round.

This is the fourth time the 26-year-old from Jhajjar has made it to the main draw of a Grand Slam. In his first main draw appearance, Nagal went down to Roger Federer in a four-set match at the 2019 US Open.

In his second main drawn appearance, at the 2020 US Open, Nagal beat USA’s Bradley Kahn in the first round before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the second round. Nagal received a main draw wild card at the 2021 Australian Open but lost to Ricardas Berankis in straight sets.

Nagal was forced to enter the qualifying draw after the All India Tennis Association refused to send his nomination for a wildcard entry.

The tennis body’s move stemmed from Nagal’s refusal to compete in India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in February.

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden are seeded second in the men’s doubles draw and are one of the favourites to clinch the title. The men’s doubles draw also features Yuki Bhambri who has teamed up with 36-year-old Dutch player Robin Haase.

Meanwhile, N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Vlad Cornea are the first alternates in the men’s doubles draw.