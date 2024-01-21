Badminton, India Open Super 750, men’s doubles final live: Satwik-Chirag aim for first title of 2024
Live updates as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the men’s doubles final.
Live updates
China’s Shi Yu Qi wins the men’s singles title. He beats Lee Cheuk Yui 23-21, 21-17. The men’s doubles final is up next.
Timing update: The men’s doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae will start after the ongoing men’s singles match.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton
Just a week after India’s star men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000, the pair has another chance to earn their first title of the year.
Save for their opening round match against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen, the Indians have not dropped a game in their run to the final. They now take on reigning world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea for the title.
The odds are stacked in favour of the in-form Indians though, who have a 4-1 record against the South Koreans, and will be buoyed by their home fans in New Delhi.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema, BWF Tour (YouTube channel) and Tournament Software