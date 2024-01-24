The second edition of the Women’s Premier League is expected to begin on February 23 as last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The final is set for March 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the eliminator is scheduled for March 15 at the same venue in New Delhi, according the schedule devised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The inaugural edition, that was eventually won by Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, was played entirely in Mumbai. However, the new edition will be played out across two cities – at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

This year too, the WPL will include 22 group games, with the top two finishers advancing straight to the final.

The auction held in Mumbai saw teams break the bank to acquire several players. Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam became the biggest uncapped player buys in the Women’s Premier League. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, at Rs 2 crore, became the most expensive buy in the auction alongside Gautam.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the upcoming season: