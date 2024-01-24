The Indian men's hockey team recorded a 2-2 draw with France in their second game of the South Africa Tour on Wednesday.

Mandeep Singh (8'), and Amit Rohidas (19') scored the two goals for India, while France came back in the contest with goals from Timothee Clement and B Gaspard in the 37th and 59th minute respectively to level the scoreline.

The match began with both teams showcasing their defending prowess to hold off the opposition. India broke the resistance with Mandeep (8') scoring the first goal for his side. Rohidas doubled India's lead early on in the second quarter as they took control of the proceedings, with a solid 2-0 lead.

France started showcasing urgency to get back on the level pegging, but the Indian defence managed to thwart away the dangerous attacks. But the opposition finally managed to fend off the shackles and earned a goal back in the 37th minute, from Clement, to reduce the deficit.

In the final quarter, both India and France started making forward movements in search of quick goals. At the stroke of the final whistle, Gaspard scored an equalizer to make it 2-2 for his side, and the match ended in a draw.

The week-long tournament features France, the Netherlands, India, and hosts South Africa.

On Janury 26 India will face South Africa in their third match, followed by a match against the world No 1 Netherlands on January 28.