Reading
1
Aadhaar details, phone numbers of nearly 75 crore Indians put up for sale, claims cybersecurity firm
2
In Assam, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra draws sympathy for Rahul Gandhi – support still some distance away
3
Punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties must stop: Amnesty after Mira Road bulldozer action
4
In its 74th year, India’s Constitution has been emptied of its soul
5
‘Karmma Calling’ review: The screen version of junk food
6
Bombay High Court refuses to stop Maratha quota march from entering Mumbai
7
Romila Thapar tells Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak why India as we know it is a ‘modern’ idea
8
Need mechanism to detect political vendetta in ED probe against state officials, says Supreme Court
9
Don’t know Hindi, will continue calling criminal laws by original names: Madras High Court judge
10
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair gets Tamil Nadu communal harmony award