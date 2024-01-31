Puneri Paltan bounced back to winning ways and soared to the top of the standings as they handed Telugu Titans a 60-29 drubbing in a 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.

Akash Shinde (11 raid points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (7 points) and Abinesh Nadarajan (5 tackle points) were the key players for the Pune based outfit in their comprehensive win.

Puneri Paltan came into the game on the back of two consecutive draws and were eager to claim all full points from this game. They spared no time in getting started as they led from the very first raid and needed just six minutes to inflict an all out and storm to an 11-2 lead.

The Paltan’s three-man raiding unit of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Shinde ensured their team seized complete control of the match as they powered them to a second all out in the 14th minute.

The Telugu Titans hardly put up a fight as they trailed by 16 points at 6-22. It only got worse for them as they did not garner a single point for the remainder of the first half and Puneri Paltan went into the break with a massive lead at 29-6.

The Paltan inflicted yet another all out within a minute of the restart to open up an enormous 25-point lead.

The Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat, who was off the mat for ten minutes in the first half, endured a poor outing. Shinde produced a superb three-point super raid which reduced the Titans to three men and eventually led to the fourth all out in the 28th minute.

The scoreline read 45-11 in Puneri Paltan’s favour, with both Nadarajan and Shadloui completing their respective high fives.

Telugu Titans did well in the final 5 minutes of the game as Sanjeevi came up with a super raid and they went on to inflict an all out, but it made no difference to the outcome of the match as the Paltan romped home by 31 points.