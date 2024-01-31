India finished fifth at the FIH Hockey5s men’s World Cup after beating Egypt 6-4 on Wednesday in Muscat, Oman.

Mohammed Raheel (8’), Pawan Rajbhar (9’), Maninder Singh (10’, 23’), Mandeep Mor (11’), and Uttam Singh (13’) scored for India while Amr Sayed (14’, 19’), Mostafa Ragab (23’), and Karim Atef (24’) found the back of the net for Egypt.

India dominated from the outset, with Raheel, Rajbhar, Maninder, Mor and Uttam each scoring a goal apiece in six minutes.

Facing an unfavourable scoreline, Egypt intensified their attacks and captain Sayed scored a goal either side of halftime.

The second half saw Egypt launching aggressive attacks to stage a comeback, but it was Maninder who scored again to extend India’s advantage.

Egypt scored through Ragab and Atef resulting in India opting to focus to defense and ball possession, which ultimately helped them register a 6-4 victory.