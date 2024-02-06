India will travel to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare, just days after the conclusion of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on June 29.

The tour was confirmed after successful discussions between the two boards about solidifying bilateral ties and providing more opportunities.

“The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani stressed on the importance of the tour for cricket in the country.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game,” he added.