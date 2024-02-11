U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Final, India vs Australia, live: India asked to field first
All the live updates from India’s clash against Australia in the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup Final.
Live updates
U19 World Cup Final, Australia 29/1 after five overs: Despite losing Konstas for a duck, Dixon and captain Weibgen have ensured that Australia keep going on at a steady rate. Uday Saharan has introduced spin early with Saumy Pandey – India’s highest wicket taker in the tournament, already in the attack.
U19 World Cup Final, Australia 16/1 after 2.3 overs: Raj Limbani strikes. The pacer pulls out an inswinger and Konstas, who was looking to push it down the ground, has no clue. The ball goes through the gap between the bat and pad to hit the stumps. A much needed wicket for India after 15 runs came off the second over bowled by Naman Tiwari.
U19 World Cup Final, Australia 1/0 after first over: Tidy start from Raj Limbani, with just a single off the very first delivery of the match. There was a leg before shout against Sam Konstas as well, with a fuller inswinger, but the umpire remained unmoved. Good start for India.
U19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas to open the batting for Australia. Raj Limabni to start the proceedings with the ball for India. The conditions are overcast in Benoni, if there is one bowler who can pose threat to the Australians it has to be Limbani with his swing. We are all set!
U19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: Both teams stride out to the middle. It is time for the national anthems. Australia’s Advance Australia Fair followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.
India XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Australia XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
U19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: “We were prepared to do both first. No changes in our lineup. We can play only play one World Cup, it means a lot for us. We will look to take the game deep,” says Indian captain Uday Saharan.
U19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: Hugh Weibgen wins the toss and asks India to field first.
U19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: India have won the Men’s U19 World Cup crown five times. Two times out of the five – 2012 and 2018, the title triumph has come at the expense of Australia. Can India make it three out of three wins against the team from Down Under in U19 World Cup Finals?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup Final clash between India and Australia.
Two unbeaten teams – the toppers of their respective league stage and Super Six groups, will go head to head in the title clash at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni in what is conincidentally a repeat of the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final held in Ahmedabad last year.
While India were made to work hard for their two-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-finals, the road was not easy either for Australia, who beat Pakistan by a solitary wicket in the second semi-final.
India are the most successful side in the U19 World Cup history, having won the title five times, including the previous edition in 2022. On the other hand, Australia were last crowned champions way back in 2010 with Mitchell Marsh as the captain.
Can Uday Saharan add his name to the list of U19 Cricket World Cup winning captains? Or will Hugh Weibgen lead Australia to their fourth title? Answers to all the questions in a few hours from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
All screenshots in the blog courtesy Disney+Hotstar and ICC website.