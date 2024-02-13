Punjab FC picked up their third win in four matches in the Indian Super League with a 3-1 victory over the Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

This was the Blasters’ first home loss this season and Punjab FC’s first win on the road.

The Blasters however, did open the scoring through Milos Drincic in the 39th minute before Wilmar Jordan equalised for the visitors in the 42nd minute. The Colombian striker headed Punjab FC into the lead in the 61st minute before Luka Majcen secured the win with an 88th minute penalty.

The hosts started as the better of the two teams with a flurry of chances. Rahul KP’s run was spotted by Daisuke Sakai, who floated in a perfect lob but the Indian forward’s header was wayward.

In the 39th minute, Blasters’ central defender Drincic came up for a corner. A hasty clearance fell kindly to him and he played played a left-footed half volley that crashed into the bottom of the bar but bounced just over the line to give the hosts the lead.

The lead did not last long, as Jordan was played through by Madih Talal and the Colombian made space before his deflected shot went past Sachin Suresh in the Kerala goal.

Majcen should have given Punjab FC the lead within three minutes of the restart, but his close range headed goal was declared off side by the assistant referee. Replays however suggested Majcen was indeed onside.

Talal once again made an assist when he crossed from the left side and Jordan headed into an empty net to give the visitors the lead.

Majcen later secured the win with a well taken spot-kick after his attempt at goal was handled in the box by a Blasters defender.