Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Netherlands, live: Savita and Co eye second win of the season
Live updates from the Indian women’s team’s FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands.
Live updates
India 0-0 Netherlands, Q1: India drive in from the right channel. They win a free hit near the shooting circle but they end up giving the ball away for failing to travel five metres.
India 0-0 Netherlands, Q1: The Netherlands win the first penalty corner of the match inside two minutes! Joosje Burg plays the ball onto an Indian foot and the Pro League top scorer Yibbi Jannsen has the chance to add to her tally. Her drag flick, however, is wide of the goal.
India 0-0 Netherlands, Q1: Superb run from Lalremsiami as she makes her way inside the attacking line. Plays in a good pass towards the right wing where Deepika, I think, had made a run. However, the Dutch player did just enough to deflect the ball away from the Indian forward.
India 0-0 Netherlands, Q1: And we have pushback in Rourkela! India get us started.
India vs Netherlands: The two teams come out to the pitch in Rourkela to a loud cheer. It is the Dutch national anthem first followed by the Indian anthem. The 20,000+ seater stadium looks more than half full and they will be backing India through and through. India, hopefully, can capitalise on it and get a result.
India vs Netherlands, India coach Janneke Schopman: They are the best team in the world. Let’s see if we can put pressure on them and play attacking hockey. We are focusing on ourselves.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian women’s hockey team’s match against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
It hasn’t been a happy return for India in the FIH Women’s Pro League so far. The Janneke Schopman-coached team has lost four of their five opening matches in the new season with only Great Britain and the United States boasting a worse record. On the plus side, none of India’s losses have been blowout losses.
Tonight, they take on reigning Olympic, World and Pro League champions the Netherlands in Rourkela. The two sides met a week ago in Bhubaneswar with the Dutch winning the match 3-1.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
