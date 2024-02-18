The Indian women’s badminton team created history by clinching their first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships crown with a 3-2 victory over Thailand in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Sunday.

The Indian team, who began their campaign with an upset win over China and then accounted for top seeds Japan in the semi-final, showed that they were the superior outfit in the final with convincing wins by former world champion PV Sindhu, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly- Gayatri Gopichand and national champion Anmol Kharab.

It was vintage Sindhu against Supanida Katethong in the opening women’s singles tie. She adopted an aggressive approach against the Thai player, who has troubled her in the past and the game plan paid dividends.

The double Olympic medallist rarely looked under any pressure throughout the 39-minute encounter, winning 21-12, 21-12 to give India the lead.

The combination of Treesa and Gayatri then doubled the lead for India, winning a nerve-wracking doubles match against the world No 10 pairing of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16.

The Indians began with a clear strategy of pinning their opponents to the back court and attacking at every opportunity they got to clinch the opening game.

But it was the superior defence of the Thai pairing that helped them claw their way back in the match by forcing the Indians to make some uncharacteristic errors.

To their credit, Gayatri and Treesa hung in when things weren’t really going their way and managed to turn around a 6-10 deficit in the decider to draw level at 14-14.

They then won five straight points from 15-15 to earn five match points. They converted the second one finish with unbeten in the competition.

Ashmita Chaliha then could not find the same rhythm that saw her defeat former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Saturday as she went down 11-21, 14-21 to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second women’s singles tie.

The national women’s doubles national champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra too lost out against Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 11-21, 9-21 as Thailand forced a decider.

It again came down to Kharb to win the deciding point for the team and the 17-year-old once again delivered in style.

She took time to get used to Pornpicha Choeikeewong’s power game and trailed 4-6 after the early exchanges in the opening game, but once she started controlling the rallies there was no stopping her.

She ultimately wrapped up the match 21-14, 21-9 to guide India to a first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Here are some reactions as the Indian women’s team etched history:

#Badminton #BATC2024🏸



The celebrations have begun in the Indian camp. They win a first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships🥇🥇



IND 3-2 THAhttps://t.co/GptPSbxQNw pic.twitter.com/GWBqdP1znD — The Field (@thefield_in) February 18, 2024

Too good from the girls 👏



Just one more statement on how well we have evolved as a team in the last few years and are a major force in these kind of big team events !!



Too good 🤩#BATC #Champions — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) February 18, 2024

BAC Champions Team India 🇮🇳 Huge congratulations to our Womens Team 🫡. Special shout out to Sindhu akka, Gayatri - Terressa and very special Anmol for making this happen 🙌🏻 #teamevent #dreamevent #champions #India @BAI_Media — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) February 18, 2024

That was something insane! Huge congratulations girls for that incredible win! So proud of you! A special mention to Anmol for that 5th Tie wins!🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #batc2024 @BAI_Media — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) February 18, 2024

A historic day for India 🇮🇳 as their women's team win the Badminton Asia Team Championships for the first time.@Badminton_Asia



More 👉https://t.co/gL09BILHsQhttps://t.co/Nz5AsQebFt — BWF (@bwfmedia) February 18, 2024

History was created as the India women’s team emerged champions and lifted their maiden #BATC title after edging Thailand 3-2 in the finals of the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024, pic.twitter.com/wSsgDHApBR — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 18, 2024

Meet the rockstars who led us to victory ✌️ today at #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2024🏸😍



Can't thank 17- year old Anmol Kharb enough! The girl has got nerves of steel as she secured the final victory in style for 🇮🇳 😍🥇



Our experienced @Pvsindhu1's dominance and the dynamic… pic.twitter.com/q1VCmQ1Z5V — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 18, 2024