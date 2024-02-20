Anush Agarwalla, who had won a gold and a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, has secured a 2024 Paris Olympic quota for the country in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India announced on Monday.

Agarwalla, who won an individual bronze in Hangzhou, was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events – Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%) Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

In equestrian, the quota’s won belong to the National Federation, which will conduct a trial before sending the final name to the Paris organisers.

“I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games,” said Agarwalla.

“Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation.”

The rider hoped that he will be able to retain the quota following the trials.

“I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them,” he added. “I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage.”

Only seven equestrians have represented India at the Olympics so far. They include Fouaad Mirza at Tokyo 2020, Imtiaz Anees in Sydney 2000, Indrajit Lamba at the 1996 Atlanta Games, Jitendrajit Singh Ahluwalia, Hussain Singh, Mohammed Khan and Darya Singh – all at 1980 Moscow Olympics.