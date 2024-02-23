England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from the rest of the Test series against India citing “personal reasons,” the England Cricket Board announced on Friday.

“He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement,” a social media post from the governing body read.

Ahmed will miss out on the fourth Test in Ranchi, which starts on Friday, and the fifth Test that starts on March 7 in Dharamshala.

With 11 wickets in three matches at an average of 34.82, Ahmed was England’s second highest wicket taker in the series behind Tom Hartley.

The 19-year-old was spinner, however, not named in the England lineup for the fourth Test which began on Friday in Ranchi.

Ahmed had earlier faced visa issues ahead of third Test in Rajkot earlier in the month. He was briefly stopped at the airport in the city as the England team returned back to India from Abu Dhabi, where they spent the time after the second Test.

Ahmed is the second England spinner to be ruled out of the series against India. Earlier, Jack Leach was forced to withdraw following an injury he sustained during the opening Test in Hyderabad.