Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Australia, live: Harmanpreet, Govers score as match tied at 1-1
Live updates from the Indian men’s team’s FIH Pro League match against Australia.
Live updates
Q2, India 1-1 Australia: India win another PC as the ball loops up off Joshua Beltz’s stick onto Jake Whetton’s head. Harmanpreet Singh’s flick is saved and Jugraj fires the rebound back at goal which is also saved.
Q2, India 1-1 Australia: It looks like Sreejesh injured himself trying to save Govers’s stroke. Pathak comes back on. Hopefully, it is nothing serious.
Q2, India 1-1 Australia: Australia level the scores! Amit Rohidas pushes Tom Wickham from behind and the umpire gives a penalty stroke. Govers steps up and goes to Sreejesh’s left and scores.
Q2, India 1-0 Australia: India take the lead! Who else but Harmanpreet Singh! Goes for the bottom right and it takes a touch off Corey Weyer’s stick on the line. Goal no 175 for the Indian captain!
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: Lovely work from Manpreet Singh near the baseline to win India the PC. Looked to play a one-two Vishnukanth and his pass takes a touch of an Australian foot.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: Brilliant positioning from Sumit to block Aran Zalewski’s shot in front of Sreejesh. Somehow managed to contort his legs behind the stick!
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: It has started to rain in Rourkela. The Birsa Munda does not boast of fully covered stands. Hopefully it goes away soon.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: PR Sreejesh replaces Krishan Pathak in the Indian goal and he is almost called into action. Govers gets the ball on the right and shoots immediately after entering the circle. It flies high above the goal.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia the better side in the first quarter. Kept India well outside their shooting circle. Apart from the Jugraj PC, India did not have any big chances. Australia, on the other had, had a lot of circle entries but were missing the final ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Akashdeep looks to bisect two Australian defenders but loses the ball. The Kookaburras counter. Sumit puts in a superb tackle to take the ball and then shield it well before playing his way out of trouble.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Rohidas loses the ball and Australia counter. Hardik does well to win the ball back. And then India lose possession again. Tom Craig runs towards the circle with Hardik on his heels. The Australian loses the ball and barges into Manpreet Singh. The umpire immediately blows the whistle in India’s favour. Manpreet takes his time to get back up.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Hardik with an aerial pass towards Gurjant, I believe, on the right wing. He doesn’t look to cut inside and fires the ball into circle. Jake Harvie does well to intercept the pass and then keep it away from Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia get their first PC of the match as Nathan Ephraums plays the ball onto Raj Kumar Pal’s foot. India review and get the call overturned. It came off Pal’s stick.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Akashdeep Singh with good work to win the first penalty corner of the match for India. No Harmanpreet Singh on the pitch so it would be Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas on drag flicking duty. The injection goes to Jugraj and his flick is super fast but goes wide of the goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Vishnukanth Singh makes his first appearance in the Pro League this season. He wrestles the ball off Govers inside the circle and ends Australia’s attack.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia attack with Jake Harvie letting fly from the edge of the circle. It somehow zips between the multitude of Indian and Australian bodies and flies past Blake Govers at the far post.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia try to attack from the left. Sumit with a stick tackle and Australia get a free hit. Sumit goes back five metres and puts in the same tackle but this time gets the ball. India break. The ball is switched to Hardik Singh on the right. He looks for Gurjant Singh at the far post with an aerial but instead ends up sending it at goal. Johann Durst gloves it over goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia lose possession and press Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas for it. Tom Craig ends up committing a foul and India can restart again.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: India are in their traditional all blue, Australia in their red and black. It will be the Kookaburras who’ll get us underway.
India vs Australia, India coach Craig Fulton: We came back nicely in the last game. But we lost control. We need to have composure.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s match against Australia in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
India are back in action after a three-day break and face second-placed Australia. In their last match in Bhubaneswar, Australia got the better of India in a 10-goal thriller.
India trailed 0-2 after two minutes but India hit back with four goals to take a 4-2 lead in the first half. However, Australia scored four goals including three in the final 10 minutes to clinch the match 6-4.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
Indian men’s squad for 2023-24 FIH Pro League (India leg)
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar (withdrew), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
India’s schedule
February 10: Won 4-1 vs Spain
February 11: Won 2(4) - 2(2) vs The Netherlands
February 15: Lost 6-4 to Australia
February 16: Won 1-0 vs Ireland
February 19: Won 2(8) - (7)2 vs Spain
February 21: Lost 2(4) - 2(2) vs The Netherlands
February 24: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 25: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
