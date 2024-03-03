Bengaluru FC moved into the top six positions in the Indian Super League after a 1-0 win over the Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. With 21 points from 18 games, the Blues have overtaken Jamshedpur FC, who trail Bengaluru FC by a point, to move into the playoff position.

Both the hosts and the Blasters struggled to find any shot on target despite creating chances throughout the match. It took till the 89th minute for the only goal of the match to come – through Bengaluru FC’s second and last shot on target in the match.

Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez played a strong half-volley from just inside the box after a cross from the right from Shivaldo Singh.

Despite the loss, the Blasters remain in fifth spot with 29 points.