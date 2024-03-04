Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth announced his retirement from professional badminton on Monday. He took to his social media accounts to reveal the decision.

“With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years,” Praneeth wrote.

“Today as I embark on a new chapter, I feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here.”

In 2019, Praneeth ended India’s 36-year long wait for a men’s singles medal at the Badminton World Championships as he clinched the bronze medal in Basel, Switzerland. The achievement made him only the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to win a men’s singles medal at the world event.

Praneeth, a bronze medallist at the 2010 World Junior Championships, also represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but suffered a shock exit in the group stages after losing all his matches.

The Hyderabad-born shuttler held a career best world rank of 10, but has been struggling with injuries and form off late.

Praneeth last competed in the BWF World Tour during the 2023 Guwahati Masters Super 100, where he suffered a second round exit in December.

“Though I bid farewell to competitive play, my love for badminton will endure in various capacities, whether it’s coaching, mentoring, or advocating for the sport’s growth and success,” Praneeth’s statement read.

As per a report in PTI, the 31-year-old Arjuna Awardee will now move to coaching – a common path for shuttlers in India. He is slated to join the Triangle Badminton Academy in the US as a head coach next month.