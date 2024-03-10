Badminton, French Open Super 750 Final live: Satwik-Chirag win the opening game
Live updates from Satwik-Chirag’s title clash at the 2024 French Open Super 750 in Paris.
Live updates
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-11, 0-2 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: The Chinese Taipei pair get off the blocks better in the second game as they open up a 0-2 lead early on.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-11 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: Satwik-Chirag take the opening game 21-11. Lee-Yang have hardly troubled the Indians apart from a couple of rallies. The world No 1 needed just 15 minutes to win the first game.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 17-10 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: An excellent rally with both pairs doing all they can to stay in it. It eventually falls in favour of Lee-Yang as Satwik’s shot goes long.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 14-6 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: Satwik-Chirag are cruising at the moment. Lee-Yang have no answers to the pace of the Indians as they keep hitting the net time and again.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 11-5 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: The world No 1 pair have opened up a six-point lead within no time as they lead 11-5 at the mid-game interval.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 9-4 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: The Indians are on a roll now. Multiple errors at the net from the Chinese Taipei pair and Satwik-Chirag have a four-point lead.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 6-4 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: Satwik-Chirag open up a slender two-point lead, courtesy a well placed shot at the deep from Shetty.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 3-3 Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: Not much to separate the two pairs at the early exchanges. Both locked at 3-3. Still early days in the contest.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan: The warmups are done and we are all set to begin. Chirag Shetty will serve first in the final.
Shi Yu Qi wins the men’s singles title at the 2024 French Open Super 750. He beats Vitidsarn 22-20, 21-19 in just over an hour. Satwik-Chirag will be on the court next.
Timing update: The men’s doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan will start after the ongoing men’s singles final between reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and China’s Shi Yu Qi.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton
The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in their fourth straight final in the BWF World Tour circuit. The world No 1 pair, however, have lost their previous three title clashes and have a point to prove at the French Open Super 750.
Rankireddy and Shetty are yet to drop a game in the tournament in Paris and will start as favourites against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. The Indians have a 2-0 head-to-head record against the world No 16 pair.
Rankireddy and Shetty also have fond memories of the French Open – a tournament where they finished runners-up in 2019 before winning the title in 2022.
Can they reclaim that title? Answers in a bit.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and BWF Tournament Software