WPL Final, Delhi vs Bangalore, Live: Sophie Molineux’s three-wicket over rattles Capitals
Live updates as the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore compete for the 2024 Women’s Premier League title.
Live updates
Delhi Capitals 77/4 (12 overs): RCB has struck back and how. Shreyanka Patil gets Meg Lanning out LBW and Asha Sobhana gives away only two runs in her first over.
Delhi Capitals 72/3 (10 overs): The run-rate has started to drop now. Shreyanka Patil has also come into the attack and was economical in her first over, while Molineux continued to keep the Capitals batters honest.
With those three wickets in that over, Sophie Molineux now has the Purple Cap – for most wickets.
Delhi Capitals 65/3 (8 overs): An eventful two overs for the RCB. Georgia Wareham kept the Capitals' batters quiet with just three runs in the seventh over. And then Sophie Molineux came in and dismissed Shafali Verma for 44 (caught at deep mid-wicket by Wareham). She then bowled out Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck and then bowled out Alice Capsey on the next ball.
Delhi Capitals 61/0 (6 overs): Excellent show from the home-team in their batting powerplay. Shafali Verma is playing at a blistering 200 strike rate, scoring 42 off 21 so far while Lanning is on 17 off 15.
Delhi Capitals 41/0 (4 overs): Ellyse Perry, the in-form player, comes in to bowl the third over and gives away just three runs. But Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning go all guns blazing against Renuka Thakur, getting 19 runs off her over to continue to build in the powerplay.
Delhi Capitals 19/0 (2 overs): Good start from the Capitals, barring that one mix-up in the second ball of the innings that could have seen Meg Lanning being sent back early. Shafali Verma seems to have been given the liberty of doing what she does best – play attacking cricket. You could see that in how she clobbered Sophie Molineux over long on for the first six of the match.
AND AWAY WE GO!
Indians dominate the list of most six-hitters, with Delhi Capitals’ Shafali Verma leading the list. Will she add more to her tally tonight?
The Capitals have not made any change to the team from their last match. Royal Challengers meanwhile have brought in S Meghana from Shradda Pokharkar
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh
Meg Lanning has won the toss for the Delhi Capitals and they will bat first.
Big batting improvement from last season in the WPL. So far there have been 18 half-centuries scored this term, as opposed to the eight scored in the inaugural season.
As we wait for the toss – scheduled for 7 pm – here’s the preview for the final:
All-round Delhi Capitals take on in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore for the title
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Women’s Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A new season will see a new team being crowned champions. And with the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore competing, this will be a first franchise-cricket title for either team (both of which have teams in the men’s Indian Premier League).
But the spotlight tonight, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, will be on the two teams led by Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana.
The Capitals got to the final as the league table winners, while the Royal Challengers had to come in through the eliminator – in which they beat last season’s champions Mumbai Indians.
Within the big battle between these two teams will be smaller, yet irresistible, face-offs between their players – Lanning versus her former Australia teammate Ellyse Perry; Mandhana and her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, to name a few.
There is the promise of enough action to heat up a pleasant Delhi evening.
Stay tuned!
Screenshots via Jio Cinema and the WPL website