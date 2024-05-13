-
1
In Saudi Arabia’s scaled-down plans for megacity across the desert – a warning sign for the future
-
2
These innovations have made Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal the truck drivers’ favourite since 1967
-
3
Watch: Massive rainstorm hits Mumbai, strong winds knock down trees, damage cars
-
4
Terror, separatism, rioting: NewsClick chargesheet makes sweeping allegations without clear proof
-
5
Video: Being Muslim in today’s India
-
6
Carbolic Smoke Balls and snake oil: Patanjali joins a long history of dubious medicinal advertising
-
7
In Sambhal, Muslims allege UP police stormed booths, snatched IDs and beat up voters on polling day
-
8
Vinyl records, film cameras, synthesizers: What’s driving an analogue revival?
-
9
‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor in cricket-themed romance
-
10
Thriller: A serial killer is on the loose, murdering India’s famous nuclear scientists one by one