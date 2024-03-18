The Indian Olympic Association, on Monday, dissolved the ad-hoc committee appointed to run the daily affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India after a newly elected body took charge of the governing body in December last year.

This development comes just over a month after the United World Wrestling revoked the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India.

The ad-hoc committee had conducted the men’s and women’s national trials to finalise the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships and the World Olympic qualifiers earlier in the month.

“The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India by the United World Wrestling and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi,” a release from the Indian Olympic Association read.

The dismissal of the ad-hoc committee means that Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the President of the federation, will now control the wrestling in India.

The IOA had appointed an three-member ad-hoc committee to run the daily affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected executive committee led by Singh had flouted some rules.

Singh is allegedly a close aide to the former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom the wrestlers took out a year-long protest in 2023.

Though the reins of the federation have been officially handed over to Singh, the IOA ordered the Wrestling Federation of India to appoint a “Safeguarding Committee.”

“As instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee / Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities,” the IOA said.

Moreover, the federation has also been directed to appoint an Athletes Commission in order to ensure athlete representation and participation in the decision making process of the WFI.

The Federation has also been asked to repay the loan the Indian Olympic Association handed out to the ad-hoc committee to run its daily affairs.