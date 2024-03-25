India’s Sreeja Akula bagged the women’s singles title at the 2024 WTT Feeder II in Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday.

Akula, who is placed at a career high 47 in the world rankings, defeated Luxembourg’s Sarah De Nutte 6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9 in the final to cruise to her second singles title in the WTT circuit. She had earlier won the Feeder Corpus Christi back in January.

The 25-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist had earlier defeated world No 36 and top seed Suh Hyo Won 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11 in the semi-finals to enter the title clash.

Akula had a golden chance for a double in Beirut, but ended up on the wrong side of the result in the women’s doubles final alongside the young Diya Chitale.

The Indian pair went down 11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 6-11 to Hong Kong China’s Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu after being a game up in the women’s doubles final.

Manav-Manush win; Sathiyan-Manika runners-up

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah cruised to the title, defeating fellow Indians Akash Pal and Mudit Dani 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6 in just over 23 minutes.

Thakkar and Shah had finished as the men’s doubles runner-up in Beirut last week, but made no such mistakes as they made quick work of Pal-Dani.

While Thakkar-Shah had blanked Aidos Kenzhigulov and Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-0 in the semi-finals, Pal-Dani entered the title clash following a 3-1 win over Brian Afanador and Ben Attia.

Despite the men’s doubles loss, Pal will return from Beirut with a title against his name. Earlier in the day, he had combined with Poymantee Baisya to defeat the more experienced Indian pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in the mixed doubles final.

The inexperienced paddlers stunned Sathiyan-Batra, who are gunning for a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0 in just under 30 minutes.

Sathiyan, who had lifted his first-ever men’s singles WTT title in Beirut last week, meanwhile saw his ten match winning streak in the category being snapped by Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko in the semi-finals.

The Indian lost 9-11, 11-13, 9-11 in straight games to the world No 43 to bow out of contention.