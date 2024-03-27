Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden are through to the semi-final of the ATP Miami Masters.

Bopanna and Ebden beat the pair of Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Australian John-Patrick Smith 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7 on Tuesday night to make it to the last four.

The top seeds and reigning Australian Open champions, Bopanna and Ebden endured an opening round defeat at the Indian Wells Masters last week, where they were defending champions. The loss saw Bopanna lose his world No 1 rank.

The current world No 2 from Coorg however, has put himself in a good position in Miami to get back into the top spot. But Bopanna and Ebden have had to work hard to get to the semi-final.

In their opening match of the tournament, they had to come-from behind to beat the all-Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-4 in a repeat of the Australian Open final.

They won their second match in straight-games, but were pushed by Polish player Jan Zielinski and Hugo Nys of Monaco, eventually winning 7-5, 7-6 (3).

In the semi-final, they will take on the winners of the quarter-final between fourth seeded pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, or the British-Dutch team of Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer.