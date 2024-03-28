Kolkata Knight Riders have named Allah Ghazanfar as replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the 2024 Indian Premier League, while Keshav Maharaj has joined the Rajasthan Royals in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Ghazanfar, who has represented Afghanistan in two One Day Internationals and has played six List A matches, joins the two-time champions Knight Riders for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Rahman had sustained a finger injury to his bowling hand ahead of Afghanistan’s recent series against Sri Lanka, which was played last month.

Maharaj joins Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, Maharaj has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs, and 50 Test matches and has scalped a total of 237 wickets in international cricket.

The left-arm spinner joins the Royals at his base price of Rs. 50 lakh in place of Krishna, who recently underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

“Keshav is a great addition to our squad with his quality and understanding of the game,” said Kumar Sangakkara, the director of cricket for the Rajasthan Royals. “He is hugely experienced and an outstanding individual off the field as well. His addition will further improve the depth and quality of our squad.”

Maharaj will be available for selection from the next match for the Royals.