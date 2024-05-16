Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sunrisers’ became the third team to qualify, following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who currently occupy the top two places in the points table.

Hyderabad currently stand at 15 points with a Net Run Rate of 0.406 and have a chance to better it when they face the already knocked out Punjab Kings in their last encounter on Sunday.

However, as a result of the washout, they are no longer contenders for the top two spots. This will be their first playoff appearance since the 2020 season, after finishing last in 2023.

#IPL2024 #SRHvGT



Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.



And with that, SRH become the third team to qualify for the playoffs. https://t.co/jBQIpqxcN5 pic.twitter.com/oiOjTrgyMv — The Field (@thefield_in) May 16, 2024

Titans’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs had already come to an end after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders had been washed out in Ahmedabad earlier this week. Thursday’s game in Hyderabad was to be their last match this season.

To decide the fourth entrant for the playoffs, the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday will now be a knockout with Bengaluru needing to win by 18 runs or within 18.1 overs to qualify.