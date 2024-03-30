The Lucknow Super Giants have signed up New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey for this Indian Premier League season, the tournament announced on Sunday.

According to the statement, Willey has “withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons.”

Willey, 34, did not feature in the Super Giants’ game against the Rajasthan Royals.

He has been associated with the IPL since he was first called up into the Chennai Super Kings lineup in the 2018 season. He played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as well before being picked up by the Super Giants.

His replacement Henry, meanwhile has played only two matches in the IPL, both for the Punjab Kings in the 2017 season.

Henry, 32, has played 25 Tests, 82 One-Day Internationals and 17 Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand. He comes into the Lucknow team at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore, according to the IPL statement.