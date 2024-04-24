The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams reached the finals of their respective events at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage I in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur cruised into the final with wins over Turkey and Estonia in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

By virtue of being the top seeds, India had received a bye in the first round and face ninth seeds Turkey in the quarter-finals. The trio shot 60, 58, 57 and 60 in their four ends to beat Turkey 235-230.

In the semi-finals, Estonia took the lead in the first end by scoring a perfect score of 60 compared to India’s 59. However, the Estonians dropped five points in the next end as India took a 118-115 lead and followed it up with a perfect 60 in the third end to lead 178-172. Though Estonia shot 58 in the final end compared to India’s 57, it wasn’t enough to overtake the top seeds.

India will face sixth seeds Italy in the finals on Saturday.

In the men’s team event, the fourth-seeded trio of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge began their campaign with a 233-227 win over the Philippines. That win set up a quarter-final clash against a strong Denmark team who had qualified in fifth place.

The Indians took a one-point lead in the first end only for the Danes to level the score in the next end. Verma, Priyansh and Fuge then shot perfect 60s in the final two ends to clinch a 237-234 win.

In the semi-finals, India were against top seeds South Korea. Both teams were evenly matched in the opening two ends as they shot identical scores. India took a one-point lead in the next end and closed out a 235-233 win in the final end.

India will face the Netherlands in a mouth-watering final on Saturday.

The recurve archery qualification will get underway later today.