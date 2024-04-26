Nethra Kumanan secured India's second Paris Olympics quota in sailing during the Last Chance Regatta, the Olympic qualifying event held in Hyeres, France, on Friday.

Competing in the women's dinghy category – ILCA 6 – Nethra showcased her skill and determination, ultimately claiming the quota under the Emerging Nations Program banner.

Despite finishing fifth on the overall leaderboard with 67 net points, Nethra's performance stood out among sailors participating in the ENP who had not yet secured a quota.

The Last Chance Regatta was the final qualifying event for sailing for the Paris 2024 Olympics, emphasising the importance of Nethra Kumanan's success in earning India's quota and confirming her standing as a key player in the sport.

The top three quota slots in the women's dinghy category were won by Ebru Bolat of Romania (36 net points), Marilena Makri of Cyprus (37 net points), and Slovenia's Lin Pletikos (54 net points).

Nethra had raced in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Vishnu Saravanan, also a Tokyo Olympian, secured India's first sailing quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024 in Australia in January.