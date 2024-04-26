The Punjab Kings on Friday broke the record for the highest chase in Indian Premier League history after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Having being put to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 261/6 — a T20 record total at the Eden Gardens — thanks to openers Sunil Narine (75) and Phil Salt’s (71) 138-run stand.
However, led by Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 107 and fifties by Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Shashank Singh (60) the Punjab Kings chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare as they broke the record for the highest chase in T20 history.
The two teams also broke the record for most sixes hit in a T20 match with 42 sixes hit at Eden Gardens.