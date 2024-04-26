The Punjab Kings on Friday broke the record for the highest chase in Indian Premier League history after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Having being put to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 261/6 — a T20 record total at the Eden Gardens — thanks to openers Sunil Narine (75) and Phil Salt’s (71) 138-run stand.

Boundaries and impact: The imbalance in IPL 2024 shows it is not a good time to be a bowler

However, led by Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 107 and fifties by Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Shashank Singh (60) the Punjab Kings chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare as they broke the record for the highest chase in T20 history.

The two teams also broke the record for most sixes hit in a T20 match with 42 sixes hit at Eden Gardens.

This is outrageous! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 26, 2024

Shashank singh what a buy it is turning out for Punjab 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 26, 2024

How much is enough? It is a boundary that is pushed forward everyday. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2024

The commentator just said these are normal size boundaries at the Eden gardens😂😂😂 . #KKRvsPBKS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 26, 2024

I couldn’t be happier for Shashank!

He was with us at SRH a few years ago, such a hard worker, a great team guy, gives it his all and always has a smile on his face.



Well done my friend! So well deserved 👏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 26, 2024

Punjab are the Kings in Kolkata. Magnificent! The run chase #KKRvPBKS #IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 26, 2024

Highest IPL total against

RCB - in 2024

MI - in 2024

DC - in 2024

SRH - in 2024

PBKS - in 2024

GT - in 2024

KKR - in 2024



LSG - in 2023

CSK - in 2014

RR - in 2010



7 teams conceded their highest total in 2024 itself! — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 26, 2024

At the halfway point, I thought the best chance for Punjab was getting bowled out for 205.



That is one of the craziest chases I have ever seen. They did it skipping in the end.



And that included an idiotic run out along the journey from the guy who started it all and Jonny… — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 26, 2024