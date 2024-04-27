The Indian compound archery contingent had a successful outing at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage I in Shanghai on Saturday with three gold medals in three team finals.

The women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur won gold in the women’s final, beating Italy 236-225. The men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge beat the Netherlands 238-231 to win gold in their final.

Then, Verma and Vennam combined to beat Estonia 158-157 in the mixed team final.

Vennam, Swami and Kaur had qualified as the top seed to face off against Italy in the women’s team final. The trio missed the perfect 10 score just twice in the first three Ends to lead 178-171. Then the Indian women’s team dropped only two points in the fourth End, but it did not matter much as the top seeds won gold by an 11-point margin.

The men’s team had qualified as the fourth seed and began perfectly with a score of 60 in the first End. Despite dropping two points over the next two Ends, the Indian men’s team completed the fourth End with yet another perfect score of 60 to clinch the gold medal by a seven-point margin.

Vennam and Verma then combined in the mixed team final against Estonia where they dropped only two points en route to their gold medal. The duo maintained a consistent lead throughout all four ends, achieving perfect scores in the first and third end.

Later in the day, Priyansh in the men’s category and Vennam in the women’s category, will contest the individual semi-finals.