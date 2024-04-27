The Indian contingent’s haul at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships increased to 18 medals on Friday in Dubai.

Harshit Kumar won the only gold for the Indians on Day 3 of the competition, when he registered a distance of 66.7 metres in the men’s hammer throw event, beating teammate Prateek, who threw 65.97 to take the bronze medal.

In the women’s 800m event, Laxita Vinod Sandilea clinched the silver medal when she clocked 2:07.10 minutes – more than a second better than her personal best. Sandilea had won gold in the 1500m race in the 2023 edition.

Meanwhile, the mixed 4x400m relay team of P Abiram, Navpreet Singh, Sandramol Sabu and Kanista Teena won silver. The team clocked 3:24.86 minutes, finishing second to China.

A second bronze on the day came through Shreeya Rajesh of Karnataka, who finished third in the women’s 400m hurdles race, clocking a time of 59.2 seconds.

There could have been more medals, but Sachin finished fourth in the men’s 10,000m race walk event with a time of 45:50.56 minutes.

The men’s 4x100m relay team however, made it through to the final of the event after clocking 40.43s in the heats, while Sabita Toppo and Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland made it to the women’s 100m hurdles final.