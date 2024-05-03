Indian boxers Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar and Ankush registered impressive victories to move into the semi-finals of the men’s Under-22 Asian & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Jadumani led India’s charge with a convincing 5-0 over Bhutan’s Phuntsho Kinley in the 51kg quarter-finals bout. Nikhil (57kg) put up a similar display of dominance, securing a 4-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Ayubkhon Bakhtiyorov to continue India’s winning momentum.

Ajay (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) won their respective bouts with a referee stop the contest decisions. Ajay won the bout in the first round itself against Mongolia’s P Damdindorj while Ankush wrapped up his match in the third round against Korea’s Lee Ju Sang.

Meanwhile, Ashish went down fighting 2-3 against Oyun Erdene of Mongolia in the men’s 54 kg quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.