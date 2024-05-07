Indian football club Odisha FC will compete in the inaugural edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25, the All India Football Federation announced on Tuesday.
“AFC confirms India’s participation in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25,” the national federation posted on their social media handle.
Odisha FC had won the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League title with a 6-0 win over Kickstart FC in March earlier this year. The team finished their season with 31 points in 12 matches and were two points clear of runners-up Gokulam Kerala FC.
The new format of the AFC Women’s Champions League will feature a total of 20 teams in the preliminary round, which will be then followed by a group stage and the knockouts.