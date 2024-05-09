Radha Yadav's stellar performance along paved the way for India's 21-run victory in the fifth Twenty20 International, clinching a comprehensive 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Yadav claimed figures of 3/24 as she dismantled Bangladesh's top order while Richa Ghosh provided a final flourish with the bat with her unbeaten 28 off 17 balls to help India post 156/5 – the third highest total by a visiting side against Bangladesh and the highest in this five-match series. In fact, Bangladesh have never chased more than 103 to win a T20I on home soil.

Despite Bangladesh's promising start in pursuit of a challenging 157-run target, they faltered against the left-arm spin of Yadav.

Although Ritu Moni (37) and Shorifa Khatun (28) forged a 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket, the hosts fell short to finish with 135/6.

Despite a challenging start, where Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 52/5 halfway through their innings, Moni and Khatun displayed resilience.

Asha Sobhana (2/25) broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Moni in the 17th over, effectively closing the doors for Bangladesh's comeback.

Yadav's spell also accounted for the dismissals of Dilara Akter (4), Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (7), and Rubya Haider (20).

Earlier, Ghosh's aggressive innings, comprising three fours and a six, propelled India to a competitive total of 156 for five after they faced initial setbacks, with quick wickets falling.

Smriti Mandhana's brisk 33 off 25 balls set the tone early on, following which India's innings saw notable contributions from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Dayalan Hemalatha (37).

However, the partnership between Harmanpreet and Hemalatha, which yielded 60 runs for the third wicket, provided a solid foundation.

Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series, claiming 10 dismissals in five games, while Mandhana topped the batting charts with 116 runs in five outings.