Athletics, Doha Diamond League live: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action
Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw: It is a stacked field for the men’s javelin competition in Doha. Chopra and Jena are joined by Dean Roderick Genki, who won the bronze medal behind them at the 2022 Asian Games. Also in action are former world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic and world championship medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Julius Yego among others.
“Training has been good, but I haven’t played a competition since the Asian Games. Doha will be a good way to get into the competition mode. Goal will be to do well, but also see how things are, what is the results of months of training.”
Read what Neeraj Chopra had to say to Shahid Judge, who is in Doha for the event, about the competition.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Doha Diamond League
It is Neeraj Chopra day again. The reigning javelin throw Olympic and world champion is all set to open his 2024 season at the Doha Diamond League. This will be his first competitive appearance since his gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
Chopra spoke at length about his wish to break the 90m barrier this year in the pre-event press conference. The conditions in Doha have usually been kinder to javelin throwers – big throws are a norm.
Last year during the Diamond League, though, it was a bit different with a headwind to tackle with for the athletes. Chopra did end up winning the event then but that 90m mark has continued to elude him. Will tonight finally be the night he puts an end to this question?
Competing alongside Chopra will be compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena, who gave him a scare at the Asian Games. What will the comparatively inexperienced Jena have to offer after a long training camp in Australia?
