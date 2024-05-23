Tejas Shirse shattered the seven-year-old Indian men’s 110m hurdles national record on Wednesday at the Montonet GP in Finland on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Shirse clocked an impressive 13.41s to finish the race with a gold medal. In the process, he surpassed the previous national record of 13.48s held by Siddhanth Thingalaya since 2017 in the event.

Despite setting the new national record, Shirse is still way off the automatic qualifying mark for the 2024 Paris Olympics in men’s 110m hurdles, which stands at 13.27s.

Jyothi equals her own record

Meanwhile, Jyothi Yarraji equalled her own national record in women’s 100m hurdles at the same competition.

The 24-year-old Asian Games silver medallist clocked 12.78s en rout her gold medal finish. She had clocked the exact same time at the World University Games in Chengdu, China last year.

Yarraji seemed to be well on course for a new national record but ended up hitting the final hurdle in the race, which saw her lose time.

The unfortunate hit to the hurdle meant that Yarraji once again fell just 0.01s short of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying standard, which stands at 12.77s.