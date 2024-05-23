India’s Preetismita Bhoi set a new youth clean and jerk world record in the women’s 40kg weight division during her gold medal-winning performance at the 2024 Weightlifting World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Bhoi lifted a total of 76kg in clean and jerk to surpass the previous world record of 75kg. She had earlier lifted a best of 57kg in snatch, which propelled her to the gold medal with a total of 133kg.

Meanwhile, Bhoi’s compatriot and fellow Indian Jyoshna Sabar took the silver medal in the event with a total lift of 125kg.

Sabar registered a lift of 56kg in snatch and 69kg in clean and jerk to finish as the second best athlete in the category, ahead of Turkey’s Fatma Kolack (120kg) who won the bronze.

Later, Babulal Hembrom in men’s 49kg won a bronze medal with a total lift of 193kg (86kg + 107kg), while women’s 45kg lifter Payal bagged silver with total of 147kg (65kg + 82kg).