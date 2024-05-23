Prathamesh Fuge entered the semi-finals of the men’s compound individual event at the Archery World Cup Stage II in Yecheon, South Korea on Thursday.

Fuge beat Austria’s Nico Wiener 146-145 in the quarter-final to set up a semi-final clash with James Lutz of the United States on Saturday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam was beaten by Colombia’s Sara Lopez 142-145 in the quarter-final to exit the women’s compound individual event.

In recurve archery, the women’s team lost to Vietnam 4-5 in the second round while the men’s team exited with a 3-5 loss to Mexico, also in the second round.

Vennam and Parneet Kaur were the only Indian compound archers to win in the second round after Aditi Gopichand Swami and Avneet Kaur lost their respective matches. Kaur and Vennam then went on to win their pre-quarterfinal matches to Dafne Quintero of Mexico and Hazal Burun respectively.

However, the duo were up against tough competition in the quarter-finals as Vennam ended her good run in the competition, losing to Lopez. Kaur meanwhile exited the tournament with a 138-145 loss to home favourite and top seed Han Seungyeon.

It was a similar situation in the men’s compound individual event with Abhishek Verma and Rajat Chauhan losing in the second round. While Priyansh then ended up losing the shoot-out to Mathias Fullerton in the third round, Fuge got past Emircan Haney with a one-point win.